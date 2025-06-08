Sciver-Brunt sets sights on ODI World Cup preparation after series sweep over WI

New Delhi, June 8 Following an ODI series sweep over the West Indies, England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt has now set her sights on ramping up her preparations for this year’s ODI World Cup, starting on September 30.

In a rain-hit ODI at Taunton, England restricted West Indies for 106/8 in a 21-over-a-side contest. Nat then scored a half-century as England chased down the target with 65 balls to spare and nine wickets in hand.

"That's a great way to finish the series. It has rained a few times in Taunton. We wanted to have a bit more opportunity in the middle, but bowling first and the rain didn't help that,” Nat was quoted as saying by ICC at the end of the series.

The five T20Is between India and England will be held at Trent Bridge, Bristol County Ground, The Oval, Old Trafford and Edgbaston from June 28 to July 12. The three ODIs between the two teams, important from an ODI World Cup perspective, are slated to take place in Southampton, Lord’s and Chester-le-Street from July 16 to 22.

"Looking at different combinations, trying things out. We have to gather information or we won't be able to explore them nearer to the World Cup. It's a pleasing thing to see that everyone given an opportunity has put their hand up. Some girls have a few days off, then some domestic cricket. We'll be raring to go come India," added Nat.

The series win over the West Indies also marked first victory of Nat as the captain and in combination with new head coach Charlotte Edwards. England will next host India at home for five T20Is and three ODIs. England had won the ODI World Cup at home in 2009 and 2017, and finished as runner-ups of the previous edition in 2022 in New Zealand.

