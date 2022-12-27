Seasoned Brijesh Damani wins his maiden national billiards title

Indore, Dec 27 Seasoned cueist Brijesh Damani representing Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) scripted history by winning his maiden national title of the much at the Senior National Billiards Championship 2022-23 held here.

In the final played on Monday evening, Damani played the final against his fellow PSPB player Dhruv Sitwala, who is currently Asia No. 2, registering a 5-3 victory to claim the coveted National title in the last billiards event of the year.

The match was level till four games (2-2) when Damani, who is employed with IndianOil, accelerated and won the next two frames to lead 4-2. Although Sitwala took the next game, Damani played all across the table to dominate in the 8th game and won the title 5-3, according to information reaching here on Tuesday.

To reach the final, Damani defeated the 2019 National Billiards champion S. Shrikrishna, who is the reigning World 6REd Champion too, in the semifinal. He had reached the last-four stage by beating B. Bhaskar of Karnataka 4-1.

Damani's long list of achievements has six international medals, which include silver for India in the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games and silver in the recently held SAARC Snooker Championships 2022 at Dhaka.

