Shadab Khan backs Shaheen Afridi to continue Pakistan T20I captaincy

New Delhi, March 18 Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan expressed his anguish over the reports of Shaheen Shah Afridi getting sacked from T20I captaincy following a disappointing series lost against New Zealand.

Shaheen Afridi's led side suffered a 4-1 T20I series loss against New Zealand after taking over the captaincy role from Babar Azam. Following Pakistan's disappointing T20I series loss to New Zealand, whispers of potential captaincy changes began to circulate, casting a shadow of uncertainty over Shaheen's leadership role.

However, amidst the speculation, all-rounder Shadab Khan emerged as a voice of reason and advocate for patience and continuity.

Speaking at the press conference after Islamabad United's triumph in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) semi-final, Shadab Khan voiced his discontent with the notion of abrupt captaincy changes. Emphasizing the importance of long-term thinking, Shadab urged for faith in Shaheen's leadership journey, citing the need for stability and consistency in the team's approach.

"Even now, look, we've given Shaheen a series, and we're contemplating changing his captaincy. It shouldn't be like this because in the long term, one should be given a chance to captain properly according to his process, his method. Because we want to experiment, win series as well, which could lead to issues," said Shadab.

Drawing attention to the imminent T20 World Cup showdown, Shadab emphasized the need for continuity and stability within the team. With the global stage beckoning, he stressed the importance of identifying and nurturing players for the long haul, ensuring that Pakistan's lineup is primed for success come tournament time.

"Whenever you bring someone in, things can't change immediately. It takes time. We want many things to change immediately, but that's not how it works; it's a process. In this process, there are mostly failures in the beginning, and it's important to see how we accept those failures," said Shadab.

"A captain has his own thought process, and right now, it's unclear because of discussions about changing the captain after just one series. With the World Cup, I think we need to identify players for the long run so that by the time we reach the World Cup, our issues are resolved," he added.

Shadab-led Islamabad United will face Rizwan’s Multan Sultans in the final of PSL on Monday.

