"Shining example of resilience of the human spirit": Nita Ambani lauds Indian Paralympic contingent's medalists

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : Nita M Ambani, the founder-chairperson of the Reliance Foundation has congratulated the Indian contingent for their outstanding performances at the ongoing Paris Paralympics, saying that their "remarkable journeys" and "triumphs are a "shining example of the resilience of the human spirit".

India has been performing really well at the ongoing Paralympics, having won three gold medals, five silvers and seven bronze medals. The contingent has earned 15 medals in total and are just five medals away from outdoing their record tally of 19 medals from Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. India is currently placed at number 15 in medal table.

In a statement by Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani said, "Indian athletes continue to make the nation proud at the Paris Paralympic Games! Congratulations to Nithya Sivan, Sumit Antil, Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar, Suhas Yathiraj, Thulasimathi Murugesan, Manisha Ramadass, Nitesh Kumar, Yogesh Kathuniya, Nishad Kumar, Preethi Pal, and Rubina Francis for your outstanding medal wins! Your remarkable journeys and triumphs are a shining example of the resilience of the human spirit. You have filled every Indian heart with immense pride and shown us the power of perseverance. Keep inspiring millions, pushing boundaries, and making the tricolor soar to even greater heights! Best of luck to Team India for the Games ahead. Jai Hind!"

Yesterday, para-shuttlers did really well for India and won bulk of the medals for India. Nitesh Kumar secured a gold medal in the men's singles SL3 competition. Thulasimathi Murugesan and Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj kept the medals raining for India, bringing two silvers in women's singles SU5 and men's singles SL4 categories. Yathiraj made it back-to-back silvers for India as a para-shuttler, having got a silver in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics as well.

Indian managed to gain all the colours in para-badminton, with Manisha Ramdass and Nithya Sre also securing singles competition bronze medals.

India also had a fine day in para-archery and athletics. India javelin thrower Sumit Antil reigned supreme and successfully defended his gold at the Paris Paralympics with a record-breaking throw on Monday.

In the men's javelin throw F64 final, the defending champion broke his record at the Paralympics twice to clinch India's third gold in the ongoing marquee event in Paris. He kicked off the proceedings with a throw of 69.11m and broke his own Paralympic Record of 68.55m that he set in Tokyo. In his second throw, he bettered his Paralympic record by sending his javelin to a record-breaking distance of 70.59m, rewriting the Paralympic record yet again.

Nishad Kumar won a silver medal in the men's high jump - T47 final. Nishad, who also finished second in Tokyo three years ago, achieved his season-best performance with a leap of 2.04 meters, earning him the silver.

Indian archery pair of Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi clinched the bronze medal in the Mixed Team Compound event with a win over Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonnacina of Italy. They defeated the Italian pair with a scoreline of 156-155 in the bronze medal match of the ongoing marquee event on Monday. With this win, they bagged a bronze medal for their country.

Preeti Pal clinched the bronze medal in the 200m T-35 race on Sunday. With this medal, Preeti created history as she became the first-ever Indian woman athlete to win 2 medals in the track & field events at the Paralympics, or Olympics. In this event, Preeti registered her personal best as she finished the race in 30.01 seconds. She had also secured a bronze medal in the women's T35 100 m race after clocking 14.21 seconds, which is also her personal best.

Rubina finished third and bagged a bronze medal in the P2-Women's 10M Air Pistol SH-1 final on Saturday. She gathered a total of 211.1 points in the final. Javanmardi Sareh of Iran finished with gold (236.8 points) and Turkey's Ozgan Aysel went on to win the silver medal (231.1 points).

On Friday, reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her winning streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

Lekhra dominated the final of the women's 10m air rifle and secured the top place with 249.7 points, which is also her personal best.

South Korea's Yunri Lee won the silver medal after finishing in second place with a points of 246.8, while, India's Mona bagged the bronze medal with a total points of 228.7.

India's silver medal came in shooting as well, with Manish Narwal getting a silver in the men's P1 10 m air pistol SH1 competition.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only a significant increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver and six bronzes.

