Shiva Thapa-led Indian contingent set to battle it out for Olympic quotas in Italy

Busto Arsizio [Italy], March 2 : The first World Boxing Qualification tournament for the Paris Olympics is set to kick off in Busto Arsizio, Italy on Sunday, with India's nine-member contingent led by two-time Olympian Shiva Thapa battling it out with some of the world's top boxing talent for a spot in the multi-sport extravaganza.

As per Olympics.com, Shiva will be taking part in the 63.5 kg category.

Each country can secure a maximum of one quota per weight category for the Olympics. India, which secured four quotas at the Asian Games last year in Hangzhou, can grab as many as nine more in Italy.

Countries can only send the boxers to represent a weight category in which they have not secured a quota yet.

Along with Thapa, the squad has seven men and two women, including 2023 Asian Games bronze medallists Narender Berwal and World Championship bronze medallists Mohammed Hussamuddin, Deepak Bhoria and Nishant Dev. The current national-level champions Lakshya Chahar and Sanjeet Kumar also find a place in the team.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Jaismine Lamboria and youth world champion Ankushita Boro will be representing the tricolour in women's competition.

Last year at the Asian Games, women's boxers Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) obtained the quotas.

A total of 49 quotas will be at stake in Italy, with 28 in men's and 21 in women's competitions across 13 weight divisions. Per weight division, a maximum of four quotas will be available, except for women's 57kg (two quotas) and women's 60kg (three quotas).

A second world qualification tournament will be held in Bangkok from May 26 to June 2 to give out more quotas.

*World Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament 2024: India squad

Deepak Bhoria (men's 51kg), Mohammed Hussamuddin (men's 57kg), Shiva Thapa (men's 63.5kg), Nishant Dev (men's 71kg), Lakshya Chahar (men's 80kg), Sanjeet Kumar (men's 92kg), Narender Berwal (men's +92kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women's 60kg), Ankushita Boro (women's 66kg).

