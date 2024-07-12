Shooting: Sabeera Haris wins bronze in the Junior World Cup in Italy

New Delhi, July 12 Sabeera Haris won a bronze in the women’s trap to help India open their account on competition day two of the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Porpetto, Italy, on Friday. Sabeera shot 29 out of her first 40 final targets, to finish behind Sofia Gori of Italy who won silver with 39 hits out of the full quota of 50 targets in the final. Carey Garrison of the United States won gold with 40 hits to her name.

Qualifying from the 38-strong field with a score of 113, Sabeera further boosted her confidence ahead of the six-woman final as she defeated Sofia in a shoot-off to decide fifth and sixth spots.

She also began the final strongly, shooting down her first four targets, but then missed three in a row to be in a spot of bother. She came back well, missing just three of her next 18 to get right back into contention. She was at par with Sofia and just one behind Carey at that stage. As the competition heated up and shooters began to fade away one by one, Sabeera missed six of her next 15 targets to Carey and Sofia’s three, to settle for bronze in the end. It was, however, a commendable effort.

Among the other Indians in the junior women’s trap competition, Bhavya Tripathi shot 102 for a 26th-place finish while Rajkuwar Ingle was further down in 33rd having shot a score of 100.

In the junior men’s trap competition, Arya Vansh Tyagi agonisingly missed making the title round bowing out in eighth position, after he went down in a shoot-off for the sixth qualifying spot. He had totalled 119 but missed his second shoot-off target as Eduard Salichs of Spain won the triangular battle and went on to win bronze. Riccardo Mirabile of Italy won gold.

Compatriots Shardul Vihaan and Bakhtyaruddin M. Malek shot scores of 115 and 112 to finish 19th and 34th respectively.

