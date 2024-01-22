Short, sharp spells: Gus Atkinson aims to be England's impact bowler in India Tests

New Delhi, Jan 22 As England prepares for a challenging five-match Test series against India, fast-bowler Gus Atkinson revealed his strategy of focusing on short and sharp spells to make a significant impact.

Set to commence on January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, this series marks England's second venture in the third cycle of the World Test Championship.

Atkinson, making his Test debut, expressed his eagerness to contribute by employing short and impactful spells. "People talk about your pace, and you get picked because you can bowl quick. Short, sharp spells in India is probably the way I imagine it going. Sort of an impact bowler," said Atkinson to ESPNcricinfo.

Having recently drawn the 2023 Ashes against Australia, England is determined to overcome their previous setbacks in India. The team faced defeat in 2016/17 with a 0-4 scoreline and in 2020/21 with a 1-3 outcome. However, there is a glimmer of hope as England emerged victorious in a four-match Test series against India in 2012/13, securing a 2-1 triumph.

Acknowledging Test cricket as the pinnacle of the sport, Atkinson described his call-up to the Test squad as an exciting milestone. The young fast-bowler, who recently made his ODI and T20I debut for England, is the sole player in the Test squad to have featured in the World Cup squad and both legs of the West Indies tour.

"Test cricket is the one that you look at as a kid and think, yeah, that's the pinnacle. But, you know, I try to stay as level as possible and just sort of treat a call-up as a call-up, which is obviously an exciting thing," Atkinson added, displaying a balanced perspective amidst the thrill of his Test debut.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor