Simmons wants Bangladesh to get into a '50-over mentality' for Champions Trophy

Dhaka, Feb 10 Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons has asserted that his team needs to switch to a 50-over mindset for the ICC Champions Trophy. The teams participating in the eight-team competition are playing the bilateral ODI series to prepare for the marquee tournament. On the other hand, Bangladesh are heading into the tournament after participating in the Bangladesh Premier League, the country's sole franchise-based T20 competition.

"I agree that it is not the best preparation. But they were playing white-ball cricket, which means that they are sharp skills-wise. We have to get their mind up to 50-over cricket in the next six or seven days. They have the skills. They are performing. It is about getting to that 50-over mentality now," Simmons told reporters on Monday.

"We will have double practice sessions in the next couple of days. We bat and bowl in the morning and then do the same under the lights. We are getting ourselves prepared to bat for 50 overs," he said.

The former West Indies all-rounder detailed Bangladesh's preparations for the tournament that will be played in Pakistan and Dubai. The UAE will host India's matches in the tournament after the ICC agreed to a hybrid model for international events involving India and Pakistan till 2027.

"The first part of the preparation is about Dubai. Once we can get ourselves in the right frame of mind, and work on the right things for Dubai, I think we can start the competition well. We will get familiar conditions in Pakistan after that," Simmons said.

"We have not seen any residue from the BPL in the days of training camp so far. Players are looking to get time in the middle, to get into the frame of mind of batting long and bowling in the right areas in 50-over cricket. I don't think it is going to affect them in any way," he added.

Simmons mentioned that although national captain Najmul Hossain struggled to secure a regular spot in the playing XI of the champions, Fortune Barishal, during the tournament, it won’t be a problem for him due to his strong mentality. "He (Najmul) was working very hard when he wasn't playing. We are going to need a strong mental attitude from everyone in the team. I think (Shanto) possesses that, so I look forward to continuing his work," said Simmons.

Bangladesh coach added that pace bowler Nahid Rana is finding his rhythm after taking some rest following the BPL.

"He( Nahid Rana) has looked slower than normal in the last couple of games. The run-up was less than normal approaching the wicket. They got knocked out early so he had a bit of rest. He looked sharp in training yesterday. The pace was coming back. The run-up was as quick as it was in the Caribbean," said Simmons.

Simmons backed his side and said it has the potential to go all the way in the Champions Trophy.

"I wouldn't be here if I didn't believe (that we can go all the way). I think you prepare as best as you can when you go into a tournament. On that day, you play your best games. That's why I look to do, it on every occasion. I think we have made a lot of strides in the Caribbean. I think we have a good chance once we play to the best of our ability."

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that pace bowler Hasan Mahmud will join Bangladesh's initial preparation for the Champions Trophy but will return home once the tournament starts. Bangladesh team is set to depart for the UAE on February 14, where they will play a warm-up match against Pakistan A before kicking off their Champions Trophy campaign.

Their first match is scheduled against India in Dubai on February 20, followed by important clashes against New Zealand and Pakistan in Rawalpindi on February 24 and 27, respectively.

