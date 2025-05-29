Singapore Badminton Open 2025: Sindhu, Prannoy ousted; Satwik, Chirag keep India's challenge alive

Singapore City [Singapore], May 29 : India's star shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy were overwhelmed in their respective contests and crashed out of the second round of the Singapore Badminton Open 2025 on Thursday.

Sindhu, who broke the opening round exit jinx to qualify for the second round, was ousted by Olympic gold medallist Chen Yufei of the People's Republic of China by 21-9, 18-21, 21-16 in a fixture that lasted an hour and five minutes.

The 17th-ranked Indian shuttler lost her mojo and struggled to find her groove in the opening game. Chen, the fifth-ranked star, dominated the court and raced to a 21-9 win to take a 1-0 lead.

Sindhu retaliated brilliantly in the second game to restore parity but eventually ran out of steam, which brought her campaign to a bitter end. The recent setback marked the seventh loss in 13 meetings for the 29-year-old against Chen Yufei.

Meanwhile, in the men's singles, Prannoy, the 34th-ranked Indian star, bowed out of the competition in straight sets with a 21-16, 21-14 defeat against world No. 23 Christo Popov of France.

However, India's ace pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued their run in the men's doubles by staging a comeback victory over Indonesia's Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Muhammad Reza Pahlevi Isfahani.

After a two-month-long injury layoff due to illness and injury, Satwik and Chirag announced their return to the court on a triumphant note.

Ranked 27th in the men's doubles rankings, the Indian duo was hammered in the opening game but bounced back flawlessly to outgun the Indonesian pair.

In the women's doubles, eighth-seeded Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand's run in the tournament concluded following their 21-8, 21-10 against Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian of China.

In the mixed doubles category, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde went down 21-10, 21-16 against Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong China.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor