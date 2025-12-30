Sonipat Stars set the pace with purposeful picks at KCL auction

New Delhi [India], December 30 : Sonipat Stars entered the Kabaddi Champions League auction with clarity and conviction, assembling a squad built around intensity, structure, and game intelligence that was anchored by one of the biggest names of the night.

At the heart of Sonipat's auction campaign was Ayan Lochab, the franchise's star signing, picked up for Rs. 18.4 lakhs. The dynamic left raider was among the most in-demand players at the auction, and the Stars moved swiftly to secure a player capable of turning matches with speed, control, and composure under pressure, as per a press release from KCL.

The team further strengthened its defensive spine with Navdeep Duhan (Rs. 6.2 lakhs) and Nitin Rawal (Rs. 3.4 lakhs), ensuring solidity in the corners, while the inclusion of Mohit and Avi Duhan adds reliability and depth to the cover positions. Sonipat also invested smartly in raiding options with Harsh, Parveen Banta, Mohit Kalkanda, and Vijay, creating healthy competition and tactical flexibility.

Balancing experience with future-ready talent, the Stars rounded off their squad with promising names like Ankush Mor, Kushal, Nikhil, and Sonu Krishan Kumar, reinforcing the franchise's focus on long-term growth alongside immediate impact.

Speaking about the auction strategy, the Sonipat Stars owners, Somesh Mittal & Aditya Goel, said, "Our approach was simple, identify players who fit our system and mindset. This squad is what we have been mapping since the inception of the team, and we are immensely proud of all the players we have chosen for our squad."

Sharing his thoughts on the team build, the head coach, Ramesh Kuma,r added, "We have a well-structured squad with options across departments. The balance between raiders and defenders gives us flexibility, and I'm confident this group will rise to the challenge together."

Expressing his excitement after becoming Sonipat's top buy, Ayan Lochab said, "Being part of Sonipat Stars is a big opportunity for me. The faith shown by the team motivates me to push harder and deliver consistent performances for the fans."

With a clear game plan and a squad chosen for both present battles and future seasons, Sonipat Stars now shift focus to preparation, ready to bring sharp, fearless kabaddi to the mat when the Kabaddi Champions League kicks off.

