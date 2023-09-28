Sourav Ganguly becomes brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism

Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 28 : Former India captain and Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism Sourav Ganguly on Thursday welcomed people from all around the world to visit the 'beautiful' Tripura state.

The former India captain said he has played alot of cricket in Tripura and wants everyone to see the temples, natural resources, and many other aspects of this state.

"World Tourism Day, is a very important part of everyone's life. On behalf of Tripura Tourism, I welcome people from all over India and world to visit this beautiful state. Come and see the many aspects of this state, including temples, natural resources, and developments in Tripura. I have spent a lot of time in this state and played a lot of cricket here. So I welcome everyone to visit this beautiful state," Ganguly said.

Ganguly was announced as the brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced this news back in May.

In addition to this, Saha held a telephonic conversation with Ganguly after he accepted the offer."It's a matter of great pride that the former captain of the Indian cricket team Shri Sourav Ganguly Ji has accepted our proposal to be the Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism. Had a telephonic conversation with him today. I am confident that Shri Ganguly Ji's participation will definitely give an impetus to the state's tourism sector," Tripura CM tweeted.

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury met the former Captain of the Indian cricket team, Ganguly, at his residence at Behala and proposed him to be the brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism and he happily accepted the same.

Speaking about the upcoming World Cup, the former India captain hoped that there would be good cricket on display for all the fans to enjoy.

"This is going to be a big World Cup. The World Cup is a big tournament. India has been playing very well, so it is a matter of delight. We hope that they continue to play the same good Cricket for the next 45 days" he said.

Former India captain was known for his distinct leadership style throughout his time on the pitch. In the summer of 1996, he made his Test debut against England, earning the nickname 'Dada'. He quickly made headlines after scoring a century in his first Test at Lord's.

Dada played 113 Tests and 311 One-Day Internationals for India. In his international career, the left-handed batsman amassed 18,575 runs across all formats.

Ganguly is one of the main reasons for the emergence of the idea of day-night Test cricket in India. His efforts paid off as India played its first-ever day-night Test match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in 2019.

