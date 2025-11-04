South Africa's Dewald Brevis ruled out of Pakistan ODIs

Faisalabad, Nov 4 Dewald Brevis has been ruled out of South Africa’s ODI series against Pakistan due to a low-grade shoulder muscle strain that he sustained during the third T20I of the recently concluded three-match series against the Men in Green at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The ODI series, comprising three games, is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, with all three matches set to be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

Cricket South Africa shared the update on their X account, writing, “Dewald Brevis has been ruled out of the three-match One-Day International series against Pakistan due to a low-grade shoulder muscle strain. He sustained the shoulder injury during the third T20 International at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

"Brevis will undergo rehabilitation with the Proteas Men’s medical team in Pakistan in preparation for the upcoming Test tour of India. His replacement for the ODI series will be announced in due course.”

Brevis had a mediocre outing in the T20I series as he returned with scores of 9, 25, and 21, tallying just 55 runs in the three games. Proteas performed well only in the T20I series opener, which they won by 55 runs. They managed to take an early lead in the series, but the hosts bounced back to win the next two games and clinch the series 2-1.

In the second T20I, South Africa were dismissed cheaply for just 110 runs in 19.2 overs before Pakistan chased down the target in 13.1 overs to win the game by nine wickets. In the series-deciding third T20I, the visitors failed to defend the 140-run target that they set for the hosts s Pakistan won the match by four wickets, with an over to spare.

South Africa’s updated squad for Pakistan ODIs: Matthew Breetzke (captain), Ottnierl Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and Sinethemba Qeshile.

