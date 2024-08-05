South Delhi Superstars is a chance to contribute to game that has given me so much, says Dhawan

New Delhi, Aug 5 Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan has said becoming one of the owners of the South Delhi Superstars franchise in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) is an opportunity for him to contribute back to the game which has given him so much.

The franchise was initially bought by Real Force Resources Pvt Limited, and Dhawan has now joined them as a team owner. The South Delhi team has picked players like Ayush Badoni, Kuldip Yadav and U19 Women’s T20 World Cup winner Shweta Sehrawat in the draft for men’s and women’s teams, which happened on August 2.

"As a cricketer who has gained so much from the sport, I feel a deep sense of responsibility to give back and support the future of cricket. The chance to launch the South Delhi Superstars is a chance for me to contribute to the game that has given me so much.”

“This team is not just about winning matches; it's about creating a legacy, nurturing local talent, and showing gratitude to the city that has been my home and source of support throughout my career. I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter and make a positive impact in the upcoming Delhi Premier League (DPL)," said Dhawan, a member of the 2013 Champions Trophy winning team, in a statement.

The inaugural edition of the DPL is set to take place from August 17 to September 8. All 33 men’s matches and seven women’s games will be at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. "The South Delhi Superstars is a testament to our commitment to nurturing local talent and fostering a spirit of sportsmanship in Delhi.”

“We believe in creating opportunities for young cricketers to shine and compete at the highest levels. We are committed to providing the best support and resources for our players to succeed,” says Amitesh Shah, CEO of Da One Group.

South Delhi Superstars Men’s squad: Ayush Badoni, Kuldip Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Sumit Mathur, Divij Mehra, Kunwar Bidhuri, Digvesh Rathi, Tejaswi Dahiya, Raghav Singh, Saurabh Deswal, Sarthak Ray, Lakshay Sehrawat, Tarun Bisht, Shubham Dubey, Vision Panchal, Dhruv Singh, Mayank Gupta, Anshuman Hooda, Anindo Naharay, Deepanshu Gulia.

South Delhi Superstars Women’s squad: Shweta Sehrawat, Medhavi Bidhuri, Tanisha Singh, Ekta Bhadana, Manju Godara, Sumiti Soni, Nishika Singh, Nidhi Mahto, Riya Soni, R Priyadarshini, Mitali, Aarti Kumari, Anshu Nagar, Shivani Yadav, Vrinda, Chelcy Yadav, Neha Puri, Chhavi Gupta.

