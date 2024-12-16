Spanish football federation elects Louzan as new president, despite ongoing legal case

Madrid (Spain), Dec 16 Rafael Louzan was elected as the new president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after defeating his only rival Salvador Gomar by 90 votes to 43 at an assembly at the headquarters of the organisation on Monday. Louzan's election comes despite him facing a seven-year ban from holding public office for the perversion of justice, related to when he was president of the Provincial Deputation of Pontevedra.

Louzan has appealed against the decision in the Spanish High Court, with the case due to be held in February, but if the ban is upheld, Louzan will become the fourth consecutive RFEF President, reports Xinhua.

Louzan's election comes at a vital moment for the Spanish game, coming just days after Spain was confirmed as one of the hosts for the 2030 World Cup, along with Portugal and Morocco, while the RFEF has still to recover from the effects of the 'Luis Rubiales case' after the former president's unsolicited kiss of Jenni Hermoso following Spain's win at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia.

Former Spanish Football Association (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales has been banned from all football-related activities for three years by FIFA's Disciplinary Committee for breaching Article 13 of their disciplinary code.

Rubiales kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony in Sydney on August 20. He also carried Spain player Athenea del Castillo over his shoulder during the post-match celebrations.

The 46-year-old Spaniard resigned as president of the Spanish soccer federation and vice president of UEFA following intense criticism over his unwanted kiss with FIFA Women's World Cup champion Jennifer Hermoso.

