Sports Minister Mandaviya presents Khel Ratna award to Satwik-Chirag in New Delhi

New Delhi, May 1 The Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday presented the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award to the star Indian badminton men's doubles duo, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

The duo was conferred with the prestigious honour last year but could not attend the National Sports Awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan due to the Malaysia Open Super 1000.

"Felicitated and presented the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2023 to our badminton champions, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, in New Delhi today.

"This award is a testament to their dedication and exceptional performances on the court. I wish them the very best in their future endeavours," Mandaviya posted on Xx.

The former world No. 1 pair was due to receive the award this February, but that too had been postponed after Satwik's father passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Chirag and Satwik had a memorable 2023, as they won the Asian Games gold medal (the first ever in badminton for India at the event), the Asian Championships title, and the prestigious Indonesia Open Super 1000 title. They are also World Championships bronze medal winners and Commonwealth Games gold medallists from 2022.

In 2023, Satwik broke a decade-old Guinness World Record for the fastest shot ever in badminton with an astonishing 565 km/h smash, exceeding the previous world record of 493 km/h, which was achieved by Malaysian badminton player Tan Boon Heong, a former Asian Games doubles champion, in May 2013.

Chirag and Satwik, who took a break after their Paris Olympic quarterfinal finish, made a strong start to the 2025 season by reaching the semifinals of the Malaysia Open and Indian Open.

The duo, however, is dealing with fitness and injury issues, as they pulled out of the Badminton Asia Championships last month and later withdrew from the Sudirman Cup due to sickness.

The duo was last seen in action at the 2025 All England Open Super 1000, where they retired midway in their Round of 16 match.

