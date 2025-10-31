Sports Minister Mandaviya to discuss fitness, wellness with top celebrities at National Fitness & Wellness Conclave

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : The National Fitness & Wellness Conclave, a landmark event celebrating India's growing fitness and wellness movement, will be held on November 1 in Mumbai, according to a press release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, and the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, will grace the conclave. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, along with Union Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, and Indian Olympic Association President P.T. Usha.

Bringing together the country's foremost voices in sports, cinema, lifestyle and wellness, the conclave will feature participation from Rohit Shetty, 2012 London Olympics medallist Saina Nehwal, Cricket World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Jackky Bhagnani, among many more prominent personalities who embody the spirit of fitness and perseverance.

Through engaging panel discussions and sessions, the National Fitness & Wellness Conclave will serve as a premier platform to discuss India's evolving fitness ecosystem, exploring its business potential, societal importance, and role in shaping a healthier future.

"This is the time to consolidate the business of wellness and fitness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already set the ball rolling with the Fit India movement, and we all have to come together to take this forward. India is a young nation, but with a high rate of lifestyle diseases. We must all join hands to conquer this. I am delighted that so many top celebrities have come forward to take the mission of fitness and wellness forward," Mandaviya said.

A series of engaging panel discussions will see eminent guests from diverse fields share their perspectives on the importance of fitness and holistic well-being. Highlighting the intersection of fitness and entertainment, filmmaker Rohit Shetty will also share insights from his personal fitness journey and reflect on the role of cinema in promoting a culture of health and fitness among the masses. Olympian Nehwal will also narrate tales from her fitness struggle at the height of her career.

"This is a great opportunity to hear from the celebrities what they think of fitness and wellness. This is also an opportunity to hear from the industry leaders who manufacture fitness equipment for the gyms we have in the cities. I am hoping to get some excellent insights on how the ecosystem works," Mandaviya added.

A key segment of the conclave will showcase the initiatives and milestones of the Fit India Movement, underlining its commitment to creating a fitter, stronger, and more self-reliant Bharat. The event will conclude with a felicitation ceremony honouring Fit India Ambassadors and Fit India Icons for their inspiring contributions to the nation's fitness mission.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor