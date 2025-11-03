Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya outlines plans to commemorate 100 years of Indian Hockey

New Delhi, Nov 3 On Monday, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, announced a grand celebration marking 100 years of Indian Hockey (1925–2025). The centenary events, organised in partnership with Hockey India, will take place on November 7 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, alongside simultaneous events in over 550 districts across India.

The milestone event will mark 100 years of India’s rich hockey legacy, honouring the legends who brought glory to the nation and celebrating the enduring spirit of the sport that continues to inspire millions. Celebrations will begin at 8:30 AM with a series of special events that highlight India’s historic journey in hockey.

“As India celebrates 100 years of hockey, we honour a century of pride, perseverance, and national glory. This milestone is an occasion to remember our heroes who brought honour to the country and to draw inspiration from their journey as we look ahead. Hockey is more than just a sport for India — it is part of our identity and collective spirit. The celebrations across more than 550 districts will not only highlight our legacy but also take the story of Indian hockey to every corner of the nation, inspiring young boys and girls to pick up the stick and play with passion,” Mandaviya said.

A 30-minute exhibition match between the Hon’ble Sports Minister’s XI and Hockey India’s Mixed XI (men and women) will showcase gender parity, teamwork, and inclusivity, featuring top players from both the men’s and women’s national teams. Afterwards, hockey legends from different generations will be honoured for their contributions to India’s proud history as the world’s leading hockey nation, with eight Olympic gold medals and 13 Olympic podium finishes.

Hockey ranks as a key sport in the government’s agenda. Both men's and women’s hockey are part of major initiatives, such as the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG). These programs provide national teams with funding for training, competitions, exposure trips, allowances, and other facilities throughout each Olympic cycle. To promote hockey among women, the sports ministry organises the ASMITA hockey league nationwide at junior and sub-junior levels.

“The government remains deeply committed to strengthening India’s sporting ecosystem through greater investment, modern infrastructure, and institutional reforms. Our vision is clear — to make India one of the top sporting nations in the world by 2036 and to consistently perform at the highest levels in every discipline. With continued collaboration between the Ministry, the Sports Authority of India, and federations like Hockey India, we will continue to nurture young talent, expand access to sport, and ensure that India’s tricolour flies high on every international stage,” the sports minister added.

The centenary will also mark the release of the official commemorative volume, “100 Years of Indian Hockey,” which chronicles the sport’s remarkable journey—highlighting its triumphs, challenges, and revival. This publication will function as both a historical record and a tribute to the generations of players who have contributed to India’s hockey legacy.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, “Celebrating 100 years of Indian hockey is a deeply emotional and proud moment for all of us. This milestone honours our glorious past while inspiring a new generation to carry the legacy forward. Indian hockey has always represented the spirit of resilience, unity, and excellence. As we celebrate this centenary, our focus is on strengthening the game from the grassroots, empowering both men and women equally, and preparing our teams to reach the pinnacle of world hockey once again. I extend heartfelt gratitude to all those who have stood by Indian hockey over the years — our players, coaches, fans, and partners. Together, we will make the next century even more golden.”

A large-scale photo exhibition at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium will guide visitors through a visual journey celebrating 100 years of history, showcasing rare archival photographs, memorabilia, and Olympic moments—from the 1928 Amsterdam Games to today’s resurgence.

To celebrate the occasion locally, over 1,400 hockey matches will take place simultaneously in 550 districts nationwide, involving more than 36,000 players. Each district will host one men’s and one women’s match, representing equality and inclusion. The goal is to foster a festive environment across the country, bringing together rural and urban India in a celebration of the national sport.

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh added, “As we mark this historic milestone, it gives me great pride to see how Hockey India has evolved into a transparent, accountable, and forward-looking organisation. Our focus has been on strengthening systems — from performance-based funding and grassroots development to the successful launch of professional leagues for both men and women. We are also investing in coaching, analytics, and infrastructure to ensure sustainable growth. I would like to express sincere gratitude to the Sports Authority of India, whose consistent support has been vital in developing world-class facilities and nurturing young talent. This centenary is not just a celebration of history, but a reaffirmation of our commitment to building a stronger future for Indian hockey.”

The Ministry of Sports and Hockey India are dedicated to safeguarding and advancing India’s hockey legacy while fostering a new era of excellence and inclusivity in the sport.

