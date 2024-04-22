Squash: Ramit Tandon’s impressive run at El Gouna ends in third round

El Gouna (Egypt), April 22 Ramit Tandon's impressive run at the El Gouna International Open squash, a USD 198,000 PSA Platinum event was snapped by Peruvian world No 3 Diego Elias in the third round.

Elias won 11-2, 11-4, 11-2 in 35 minutes to move into the quarterfinals. Indian world No. 40 Tandon also had key takeaways from the match as he prepares for next month’s World Championships in Egypt.

Tandon upset French world No 11 Victor Crouin in the second round after brushing aside Egyptian world No 62 Aly Hussein in his opener, but former world No 1 Elias was unstoppable on the day.

