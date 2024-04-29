Squash: Senthilkumar wins Batch Open, bags eighth PSA Tour title

Paris, April 29 National champion Velavan Senthilkumar clinched his eighth Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour title at the Batch Open Challenger event with a straight-games victory over local favourite Melvil Scianimanico in the final.

World No 58 Senthilkumar beat the Frenchman 11-6, 11-9, 11-6 in 35 minutes in what was the Indian's 12th Tour final.

"Melvil played really well and there was a lot of crowd support for him as well. I had to be sharp from the start till the end, and I’m glad I could do that,” said top seed Senthilkumar, who hails from Chennai.

