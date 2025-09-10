Sri Lanka announce Athapaththu-led squad for upcoming Women’s ODI WC

Colombo, Sep 10 Co-hosts Sri Lanka have announced their squad, to be led by experienced campaigner Chamari Athapaththu, for the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup, set to take place from September 30 to November 2.

Apart from Chamari, experienced trio of Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva and Anushka Sanjeewani will provide her with plenty of support with the bat. Adding youthful energy to the Sri Lankan squad are opener Vishmi Gunarathne, bowlers Dewmi Vihanga and Malki Madara.

The trio, along with Kavisha Dilhari and Imesha Dulani, are all set to feature in their very first ODI World Cup, while off-spinner Inoshi Fernando will be the travelling reserve. Sri Lanka will commence their Women’s ODI World Cup campaign against hosts India at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on September 30.

After this, Sri Lanka will be based at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo to take on defending champions Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa on October 4, 11, 14 and 17 respectively.

Sri Lanka will then travel to Navi Mumbai to take on Bangladesh on October 20, before ending their league stage commitments with a clash against Pakistan in Colombo on October 24.

The tournament will also mark Sri Lanka’s seventh appearance in a Women’s ODI World Cup after failing to qualify for the 2022 edition held in New Zealand. Sri Lanka had sealed qualification for the upcoming tournament after finishing fifth in the ICC Women's Championship standings.

Before the upcoming tournament begins, Sri Lanka will also play warm-up games against Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground on September 25 and 27 respectively.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi De Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya

Travelling Reserve: Inoshi Fernando

