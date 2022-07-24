Stalin lauds Neeraj Chopra for winning silver in world championship

Chennai, July 24 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday lauded Neeraj Chopra on winning a silver medal in men's javelin at the World Championships.

In a social media post, Stalin said: "Neeraj Chopra has scripted history once again! Congratulations on becoming only the second Indian and first Indian athlete to win a medal at World Athletics Championships. India is proud of the consistent excellence he has been achieving on the biggest stage!"

Neeraj Chopra is the only Indian athlete after Anju Bobby George who has won a medal in the World Athletic Championship.

Anju Bobby George won the bronze medal at World Athletics Championship at the 2003 Paris championship.

Anju while speaking to media persons said: "Really happy in hearing the news of Neeraj Chopra winning the silver medal at the World Athletic Championships. It's been a long wait for the past nineteen years for another Indian to win an athletic medal at the prestigious championships."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor