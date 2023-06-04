"Start interviewing the judges": UFC champion Israel Adesanya blasts judges after Kai Kara-France's defeat

Nevada [US], June 4 : UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya on Sunday blasted judges over the controversial split decision in the main event of the UFC Vegas 74 following Kai Kara-France defeat.

Adesanya's teammate Kai Kara-France took on rising contender Amir Albazi in the main event of the fight card.

Although the fight was close the judges ruled in favour of Albazi, Adesanya was not happy with the decision as he took to Twitter to voice his frustration towards the judges.

"I tweeted that before even seeing the scorecards because I knew them two will (mess) it up!! Hoooow many times will they rob athletes of their moments of glory, if their money, their livelihood for their family, they need to expire quickly and go." Adesanya tweeted.

The middleweight champion went on to laud one of the judges Mike Bell who scored in favour of Kara-France, "Mike Bell was the only judge to score this properly, the other two deff need to disappear."

https://twitter.com/stylebender/status/1665216420672679936?s=20

"Start interviewing the judges after fights. Hold them accountable for their work." The UFC middleweight champion further tweeted.

The initial rounds were a close affair between the two flyweights but as the fight went on Kara-France seemed to edge Albazi while staying busy. However, the judges scored in favour of Albazi as he defeated Kara-France via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47) after a five-round affair.

The win over Kara-France extended Albazi's streak in the octagon as he is now on a five-fight win streak. After his win at UFC Vegas 74 Albazi is now a potential title challenger.

The co-main event of the fight card saw two featherweight clash in the octagon with Alex Caceres defeating Daniel Pineda via unanimous decision.

