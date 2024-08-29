Stone eager to perform on return to Tests for England after nearly three years

New Delhi, Aug 29 England seamer Olly Stone said he is eager to perform in the way he knows the best on his return to Test cricket via the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Lord’s 'A' ground where he made his debut in the format.

Stone replaces tearaway pacer Mark Wood, who was ruled out of the remaining two matches against Sri Lanka after picking up a right thigh strain on Day Three of the first Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. Stone, 30, last played a Test match for England against New Zealand at Edgbaston in June 2021 and has taken 10 wickets in the format at an average of 19.40, with an economy rate of 3.25.

"It was a special day. To play at this ground is special regardless, but to make my Test debut here was a special one. It will be great to come back out this week and do the same. Pulling on an England shirt in any format is special," said Stone to broadcasters ahead of the game, where he will get a chance to bowl once England’s first innings concludes. “But to do it in Test cricket, there is nothing quite like it and that's the reason it kept me going. I feel ready. Hopefully, I can go out there and perform the way I know I can."

Ahead of the game, England raised a few eyebrows by calling uncapped left-arm seamer Josh Hull into their squad for the Lord’s Test, although he was not selected in the playing eleven. Rob Key, ECB's managing director of cricket, gave an insight into how the side’s selection policy works in picking players like Hull.

"You have your style and the way you want to play. You want batters who can put good bowlers under pressure...and you don't always see that in County Cricket, so that's the judgement you have to make. Then you want batters who can soak it up."

"The same thing with bowlers. We want a varied attack...and what you want is people who can operate around 84mph and above, or if you're not you've got to have a huge amount of skill. Then you're looking at where people are now and where they're going to be...You want to select with optimism."

