Stop clock for Tests, new DRS protocols amongst notable rule changes by ICC

New Delhi, June 26 Men’s international cricket will witness notable rule changes from the International Cricket Council (ICC), including a stop clock for Tests and new Decision Review System (DRS) protocols. Although the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle has kicked off with new rules, white-ball rule changes are effective from July 2.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the ICC will extend the stop clock provision to Test cricket, due to the slow over rates issue, a year after its introduction in men’s white-ball cricket. According to the rules, the fielding team must begin the next over within one minute of the previous one’s conclusion.

Two warnings will be given for non-compliance, following which a five-run penalty will be imposed on the fielding team. Warnings are reset after every 80 overs, with the timer to run from 0 to 60, and have been implemented from the start of the 2025-27 WTC cycle.

Meanwhile, the ICC has updated the DRS protocol, specifying how secondary dismissals will be managed. For example, if a batter is caught behind but replays show no bat contact, the TV umpire might review a potential lbw if the ball hits the pad.

Previously, a second decision would overturn an “out” call; however, now the umpire’s original decision will stand during an LBW review. If ball-tracking returns an umpire’s call, the batter will remain out. This alteration aligns the review process more closely with the on-field umpire’s initial decision.

Other notable changes include - the ICC making it optional, not mandatory, for umpires to change the ball if saliva is used, fairness of catch to be checked even on no-balls, and deliberate short runs by batters will now be penalised strategically.

The report said that if the batter makes a deliberate short run, then the umpires will ask the fielding team to decide which batter they want on strike, with the five-run penalty continuing.

Another notable rule brought in by the ICC is the trialling of full-time injury substitutes in domestic first-class cricket games. In case of serious injuries, which is not applicable to muscular or hamstring injuries, the substitute should be a like-for-like replacement, which is in line with the current concussion substitute protocol and is totally up to the nations to do their trial.

