Stuttgart dismantles Leverkusen in emphatic away Bundesliga display

Berlin, Jan 11 VfB Stuttgart produced a ruthless first-half performance to overwhelm Bayer Leverkusen 4-1 away from home as the Bundesliga resumed after the winter break.

Stuttgart seized control from the opening minutes and was rewarded early. After a well-weighted through ball from Deniz Undav, Jamie Leweling burst clear and calmly finished past goalkeeper Mark Flekken in the seventh minute.

Leverkusen struggled to respond, lacking fluency and penetration as Stuttgart pressed aggressively and dominated the midfield exchanges, reports Xinhua.

The pressure paid off again before the half-hour mark when Josha Vagnoman was brought down inside the penalty area by Jeanuel Belocian. Maximilian Mittelstadt stepped up and converted the resulting spot kick with composure in the 29th minute.

Leverkusen briefly threatened through a deflected effort that forced a strong save from goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, but Stuttgart remained firmly in control.

Leweling struck again in the 45th minute following another assist from Undav. Deep into stoppage time, Undav capped a dominant display by powering past his marker and firing in Stuttgart's fourth to complete a devastating first half.

Leverkusen showed greater intent after the break, pushing higher and committing more players forward. Alejandro Grimaldo converted a penalty in the 66th minute after Malik Tillman was fouled, reducing the deficit to 4-1.

The win lifts Stuttgart into fifth place and back into contention for the UEFA Champions League positions, while Leverkusen drops from third to fourth.

Leverkusen have the chance to bounce back in three days' time as they end the Hinrunde away to promoted side Hamburger SV on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the 16th round, Freiburg claimed a 2-1 victory over Hamburger SV, while Union Berlin and Mainz played out a 2-2 draw. Cologne also shared the points after being held to a 2-2 draw by Heidenheim.

