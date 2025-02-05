Surrey bolster T20 squad with Mitchell Santner signing for Vitality Blast

London, Feb 5 Surrey have secured a major boost for their T20 campaign, signing New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner for the majority of the 2025 Vitality Blast season. The experienced all-rounder, known for his left-arm spin and handy batting, is set to play eight group-stage matches and, if Surrey qualify, the knockout rounds in September.

Santner’s arrival fills a critical gap in Surrey’s T20 squad, which lacked a specialist frontline spinner last season. In 2024’s Blast campaign, Surrey relied on Dan Lawrence, Cameron Steel, and Will Jacks for spin options, but the addition of Santner brings proven quality and over 200 appearances in T20 cricket.

“I’m really looking forward to connecting with the players and coaching staff at Surrey. I've heard quality things about the environment and have thoroughly enjoyed playing at the Kia Oval previously. I’ve been fortunate to play against many of the squad, so it will be great to share the same changing room and play some entertaining cricket,” Santner said after signing with the club.

Surrey have fallen short in the semi-finals for the past two seasons and have not won the T20 Blast trophy since the inaugural edition in 2003. The signing of Santner, who recently took over as New Zealand’s white-ball captain, adds much-needed experience to their squad as they push for a title.

Santner will arrive in London after the IPL, where he is contracted with the Mumbai Indians. However, he will miss the final few group-stage matches due to international duty with New Zealand but is expected to return for the crucial knockout rounds in September.

He is also likely to feature in The Hundred once again this season, having played for Northern Superchargers last year.

Alec Stewart, Surrey’s High-Performance Cricket Advisor, expressed his excitement about the signing. “Mitch will bring quality and experience to the Surrey side. He’s a proven international cricketer who plays T20 cricket all over the world and has built an excellent skillset.”

Santner will join his New Zealand teammate Nathan Smith at The Oval, with Smith signed to play in both the County Championship and the Vitality Blast from May until the end of the season, working around his commitments with the Black Caps.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor