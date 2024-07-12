Suryakumar, KL Rahul, other sports personalities attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : Cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer joined other celebrites at the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Suryakumar and Chahal were part of the winning team of the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. India beat South Africa by seven runs in the final match of the marquee event in Barbados.

Shreyas Iyer, who helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) also attended the wedding ceremony.

Former Sri Lanka skipper and head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians Mahela Jayawardene also attended the wedding of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant.

Apart from cricket personalities, Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) president Gianni Infantino also graced the wedding ceremony of the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The opulent wedding promised a spectacular celebration of Indian culture, civilization, spirituality, Indian folk art, craftsmanship, music, cuisine, and much more.

The wedding decor theme of 'An Ode to Varanasi,' pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts and Banarasi cuisine.Banarasi street food like chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas are on the menu. The carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services have been designed for attendees to not only enjoy the event but also take away lasting memories of their journey through the ghats of Banaras.

From chaat to chai, Ode to Banaras features the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi and lemon tea the food counters set up for guests promise to bring the Banaras' rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.

Today's wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

