Swiss Open: Sindhu defeats Katethong, enters final

India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday entered the women's singles final of the Swiss Open 2022 at St. Jakobshalle here.

Playing at court 1, Sindhu defeated Thailand's Supanida Katethong 21-18, 15-21, 21-19, in the semi-final match that lasted for 79 minutes.

Apart from Sindhu, shuttler HS Prannoy also made his place in the finals of the tournament after winning against Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-19, 19-21, 21-18 in the match that lasted for 72 minutes.

Later in the day, shuttler Kidmabi Srikanth will face Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in another men's singles semi-final clash.

( With inputs from ANI )

