T20 Mumbai League: Parkar, Auti fifties help Bandra Blasters seal semifinal berth

Mumbai, June 8 Riding on a superb century stand from half-centurions Suved Parkar and Vikrant Auti, Bandra Blasters booked their ticket to the semifinals of the T20 Mumbai League 2025, after overpowering MSC Maratha Royals by eight wickets in a one-sided clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

With this result, the top four line-up of the T20 Mumbai League was finalised with Eagle Thane Strikers, SoBo Mumbai Falcons and MSC Maratha Royals joining the Blasters in the knockout stage.

With the Blasters chasing a modest target of 151, Parkar and Auti batted the Royals out of the game with the season’s highest opening stand of 118 runs off a mere 64 deliveries. The in-form Suved was the driving force behind the partnership, emerging as the leading scorer in the tournament by plundering 76 runs from 37 balls.

The stylish right-hander dominated the Royals bowling, bringing up his half-century with a massive six. Suved’s entertaining knock came to an end when he tried to pull a Yash Gadia delivery against the turn but failed to time the shot properly and Aditya Dhumal latched on to the subsequent skier at long-on.

Auti continued to torment the Royals bowlers and brought up his half-century shortly afterwards.

Earlier, the Royals were rocked early when Siddessh Lad edged a sharp outswinger from Dhanit Raut to the keeper. His fellow opener Sahil Jadhav tried to anchor the innings with a brisk 50 off 32 balls but perished soon after reaching his milestone. Left-arm spinner Dhrumil Matkar then dismantled the middle order, finishing with an excellent 4/26 as the Royals stumbled to a sub-par total..

The semifinals will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on June 10, followed by the grand finale on June 12 at the same venue.

Brief scores: MSC Maratha Royals: 150/8 (Sahil Jadhav 50, Aditya Dhumal 30; Dhrumil Matkar 4/26) lost to Bandra Blasters: 151/2 (Suved Parkar 76, Vikrant Auti 56) by eight wickets.

