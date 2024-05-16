T20 WC: Edgbaston Stadium to host fan park for IND v PAK blockbuster

Birmingham, May 16 England's Edgbaston Stadium will host the fan park for the spectators for the much-awaited clash between arch rivals India and Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 on June 9.

As per the venue's official statement, the fan park can accommodate up to 8,000 viewers for the blockbuster clash after the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the ground among just a handful of host venues.

It will be the first time in the UK that fans can watch the live-streaming of a cricket match in the stadium.

"Fans will be able to watch the action on a big screen and enjoy the build-up as comedian and cricket commentator Aatif Nawaz takes to the stage alongside former India and Pakistan players," the venue's official statement read.

Edgbaston Chief Executive Stuart Cain, said: "We're the only venue in the country to have been chosen by the ICC as a T20 World Cup Fan Zone location which is amazing.

"It’s an opportunity for our local communities to really feel part of the T20 World Cup experience and I’m sure it will be a fantastic occasion.

"Pakistan and India fans generated an electric atmosphere here in the 2019 Cricket World Cup and I’ve no doubt we can get close to replicating that in the Fan Zone."

India and Pakistan only come up against each other in international competitions after the cricket ties between the countries were suspended in 2013.

In the T20 World Cups so far, India have defeated Pakistan five times in six games including the 2007 title-winning clash.

Both countries will face each other for the first time in the year at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9.

