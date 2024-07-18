T20 World Cup: 'Support from captain Rohit and coach Dravid kept me motivated', says Shivam Dube

New Delhi, July 18 Shivam Dube faced a lot of criticism for his below-par performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and Caribbean. Cricket pundits even labelled him the weakest link in India's batting lineup.

However, in the final against South Africa, Dube proved his worth when India was in trouble at 103-4 after 13.3 overs. Coming in under pressure, Dube joined Virat Kohli, who too was struggling to find his rhythm.

He played a vital knock of 27 off 16 balls, hitting three sixes and a four. His partnership of 57 with Kohli for the fifth wicket was crucial in stabilizing the innings.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the hard-hitting batter shared his journey in the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, and how he kept his cool despite facing a lot of ‘heat’.

He also thanked captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid for their support, which kept him motivated throughout.

Excerpts from the interview:

IANS: The T20 World Cup was a tough one for you, but your innings in the final was crucial. How do you see it?

Dube: The World Cup journey taught me a lot. The final was a crucial moment, and I am glad I could contribute to the team's efforts. Every match in the T20 World Cup was a learning experience, and the support from my teammates and fans kept me motivated. In the end, it's about giving your best for the team and making every opportunity count.

IANS: You were part of the playing XI in the entire tournament, despite struggling with form. Your thoughts on the support you got from captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid?

Dube: It was both challenging and motivating. It was a test of my mental strength and perseverance. The unwavering support from our captain and coach was incredible. They constantly backed me, encouraging me to stay positive and keep working hard. Their faith in my abilities and their guidance helped me stay focused and believe in myself. This experience has made me stronger and more determined to improve and contribute to the team's success in the future.

IANS: What was going through your mind during the tournament?

Dube: During the tournament, my mind was focused on staying positive and giving my best at every opportunity I got. It was a journey filled with challenges and triumphs, especially during tough times, but those moments only fuelled my determination to keep pushing forward. I knew I had to stay mentally strong and trust in my abilities. The tournament was intense and highly competitive, which pushed me to grow as a player. The support from my teammates, coaches, and fans kept me motivated. Overall, it was a valuable learning experience, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to represent my country on such a big stage.

IANS: In your recent tour to Zimbabwe, you gave away the money from the Man of the Match award to the ground staff in Zimbabwe. What led you to that decision?

Dube: The ground staff in Zimbabwe did an exceptional job, ensuring we had excellent playing conditions. Their hard work and dedication often go unnoticed, so I wanted to show my appreciation and gratitude for their efforts.

IANS: How important is IPL according to you? How do you see the growth of cricket in India post-IPL?

Dube: The IPL is remarkable, both for players and for the growth of cricket in India. It provides a fantastic platform for young talent to showcase their skills alongside some of the best players in the world. Personally, playing in the IPL has been a significant learning experience, helping me improve my game and gain confidence.

Since the inception of the IPL, the growth of cricket in India has been phenomenal. It has brought in new fans, increased the popularity of the sport, and created numerous opportunities for players at all levels. The exposure and competitive environment of the IPL have elevated the standards of Indian cricket, contributing to the success we see on the international stage today.

