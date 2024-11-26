Tall poppy syndrome: O'Keefe slams 'unjustified' criticism of Aussies after huge loss in Perth Test

New Delhi, Nov 26 Former Australian bowler Steve O’Keefe has defended the Australian team after their disastrous 295-run defeat against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Perth and criticised the public reactions to the loss, calling it “unjustified”.

Australia faced a heavy blow in the opening match of the five-Test series, with India taking the early advantage with a 1-0 lead. The hosts' batting has come under scrutiny, with the team being bowled out for 105 and 238 in their two innings.

The Australian media was critical of the humiliating loss in Perth and used titles like 'Perth-etic Humiliation' and 'Monster Loss' to describe Australia's biggest loss.

“It frustrates me… I think the pile on is unjustified. I think the pile on is just indicative of a lot of people wanting to come out, tall poppy syndrome in Australia, and latch onto this team. I think the pile on has been rough… however, we do expect a high standard of that team so there’s some frustrations out there but they’re not coming from my end," O'Keefe said on Sen Afternoons.

O’Keefe, who played nine Tests for Australia between 2014-2017, backed the same team to turn it around in the Day-Night Test, starting from December 6 at Adelaide Oval.

"We’re looking at a team that is number one in the world. The stats will tell you the batting team has won five out of five (at Optus Stadium)... this is a champion team for a reason. You put these guys in a corner and they’ll respond, and they (the Australian batting core) have done it time and time again. I’m backing this Australian team to turn it around," he said.

