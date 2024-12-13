Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Announces Rs 5 Crore Cash Prize for World Chess Champion D Gukesh

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced a cash prize of Rs 5 crore for D Gukesh, the youngest-ever World Chess Champion who secured victory at the FIDE World Championship held in Singapore.

“To honour the monumental achievement of Gukesh, the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, I am delighted to announce a cash prize of Rs 5 crore! His historic victory has brought immense pride and joy to the nation. May he continue to shine and achieve greater heights in the future. Kudos to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu for their exceptional support and encouragement in nurturing this young star,” Stalin said in a tweet on his X handle.

Gukesh’s victory has brought immense pride to India and Tamil Nadu. He became the World Chess Champion after defeating Ding Liren, the reigning champion from China.

The announcement of the cash prize followed a request made by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who also serves as Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development. Udhayanidhi requested the CM to reward Gukesh with a Rs 5 crore cash prize in recognition of his achievement.