Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin congratulates Gukesh for Candidates triumph

Chennai, April 22 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin congratulated Grandmaster D Gukesh for becoming the FIDE Candidates Tournament winner on Monday.

In a post on social media platform 'X' the Chief Minister wrote, "Congratulations to D Gukesh on an incredible achievement!. Just 17 years old, he's made history as the youngest of ever challenger in the FIDE Candidates and the first teenager to claim victory. Best of luck in the battle ahead against Ding Liren for the World Championship title."

The 17-year-old Gukesh become the new Indian chess sensation as he has created history becoming the youngest-ever player to win the FIDE Candidates Chess tournament, held in Toronto, Canada.

The chess prodigy from Tamil Nadu won the Candidates tournament after he held Hikaru Nakamura of Japan to a draw.

