Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates football ground  

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 23 : Tamil Nadu Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday inaugurated a newly constructed gym and football ground by Chennai Metropolitan Corporation at K P Park area in Pulianthope.

Satlin briefly played football with the youngsters at the new football ground.

Earlier in the year, Chennai also got a Poligras Paris GT zero hockey turf for the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. The turf was also successfully used during the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela which was held earlier this year in January. The same turf will also be used for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor