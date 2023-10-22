Tanvi Sharma settles for silver at Badminton Asia U17 Junior Championship

New Delhi [India], October 22 : Tanvi Sharma lost in the final and settled for a silver medal at the Badminton Asia U17 Junior Championship in China on Sunday.

Tanvi went down 17-21, 21-11, 19-21 to Yataweemin Ketklieng of Thailand in the final.

Tanvi began the match on a slow note with the scoreboard reading 17-21 in favor of her opponent. She fought hard to stage a comeback by winning her second game by 21-11, as per the Badminton Association of India (BAI) press release.

Her efforts fell just short as she narrowly lost 19-21 the decider after a tough fightback.

She has become the second Indian girls' singles shuttler to secure a silver medal, following in the footsteps of Unnati Hooda, who had previously earned silver in the U15 category.

Meanwhile, Bornil Aakash Changmai defeated Fan Hong Xuan of China to win the first gold medal in 10 Years at Badminton Asia U15 Junior Championship.

Indian shuttlers have played brilliantly in China against the top players of the world in recent times and Bornil also displayed the same composure and skill, particularly in a tightly contested first game, and proceeded to assert his dominance in the second game, ultimately clinching victory with scores of 21-19, 21-13 in straight games.

Indian badminton has been scaling new heights in recent years marked by a string of remarkable victories in various high-profile competitions. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy now hold the distinction of being the world's number-one men's doubles pair in the BWF rankings.

Their stellar 2023 performance, which included a historic gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games in the individual event and a silver in the team competition, contributed to their top ranking. Prannoy HS has also been a standout, earning bronze medals at both the World Championships and the Asian Games individual event in China.

The remarkable success story extends to the junior circuit as well, where Ayush Shetty secured a prestigious bronze in the BWF World Junior Championships and now Bornil Changmai also shone brightly by clinching a gold medal in the U15 boys' singles category at the Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Junior Championships.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor