Telangana CM seeks Central assistance for Sports University

Hyderabad/New Delhi, Aug 23 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday urged the Union government to provide financial assistance to establish a Sports University in the state to nurture the sporting talents of the youth.

He met Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Mansukh L. Mandaviya, in New Delhi and sought assistance for the proposed university, which would focus on training and research across various sports disciplines.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and State Minister for Tourism and Excise Jupally Krishna Rao, the Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to provide Telangana with opportunities to host future national and international sports events, including the Olympics.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, he emphasised that Telangana has all the necessary infrastructure to host such events. He highlighted the achievements of Telangana athletes who have won medals in various international competitions, including the Olympics, and stressed the state government's commitment to providing world-class facilities for athletes to excel on the global stage.

Revanth Reddy informed Mandaviya about the international-standard sports facilities available in Hyderabad, including the Gachibowli Sports Complex, Saroor Nagar Stadium, L.B. Stadium, K.B.R. Indoor Stadium, OU Campus, Gymkhana Ground, and Hussain Sagar, which offer amenities like swimming pools, multi-purpose indoor stadiums, synthetic athletic tracks, shooting ranges, football grounds, skating tracks, and water sports facilities (rowing, kayaking, and canoeing). He also mentioned the availability of five-star hotels and excellent air and rail connectivity in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister reminded the Union Minister that Hyderabad had successfully hosted major events in the past, such as the National Games in 2002, the Afro-Asian Games in 2003, and the World Military Games in 2007. He requested that Telangana be given the opportunity to host future events like the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games.

Additionally, he sought the inclusion of Hyderabad as a venue for the Khelo India Youth Games scheduled for January 2025.

CM Revanth Reddy also urged the Union Minister to increase the allocation of funds under the Khelo India scheme for the development of sports infrastructure in Telangana. He requested the approval of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) already submitted by the state government for upgrading facilities at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli, the shooting range at the University of Hyderabad, the L.B. Stadium, the sports school in Hakimpet, and the Saroor Nagar Indoor Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor