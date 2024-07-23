Tennis: Andy Murray confirms he will retire after Paris Olympics

Paris (France), July 23 Scotland's former World No.1 Andy Murray on Tuesday announced that the upcoming Paris Olympics will be his final tournament as a tennis player. Murray announced that he will bring his illustrious playing career to a close after the Paris Olympics, the 37-year-old confirmed on Tuesday via social media.

Murray, a 46-time tour-level titlist, will represent Great Britain at an Olympic Games for the fifth time in Paris, where the tennis event runs from 27 July to 4 August. A two-time Olympic men’s singles gold medallist, Murray will then call time on his 20-year pro career.

"Arrived in Paris for my last-ever tennis tournament @Olympics. Competing for Great Britain has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get to do it one final time!" wrote Murray in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Murray is set to compete in singles and doubles (alongside Daniel Evans) in Paris. He won his first Olympic gold by defeating Roger Federer in the final at London 2012, before defending his crown by edging Juan Martin del Potro in an epic final at Rio de Janeiro 2016.

