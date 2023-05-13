Thailand Para Badminton International 2023: Indian Para shuttlers Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam enter semi-finals

Pattaya [Thailand], May 13 : Indian star shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam clinched their place in the semi-finals of the Thailand Para-Badminton International 2023.

Pramod Bhagat won all the league games and also defeated Ukraine's Oleksandr Chyrkov in straight sets and will now face Japan's Daisuke Fujihara. The Padma Shri Awardee won his quarterfinals in 30 minutes, the final score read 21-15 and 22-20.

In the men's doubles, Pramod and his partner Sukant Kadam will face Japan's Joo Dongjae and Shin Kyung Hwan. The duo defeated Peru's Renzo Diquez Bances Morales and Pedro Pablo De Vinatea in straight sets.

On the other hand, Sukant Kadam also showcased a brilliant form of play winning all his singles league matches. He defeated India's Nilesh Balu Gaikwad with the final score of 21-18, 18-21 and 21-15. The match lasted 50 minutes and was a tough game. Now he will face France's Lucas Mazur in the semi-finals.

Earlier in April, Ace shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam struck gold in the men's doubles at Brazil Para-Badminton International 2023. Pramod had to settle for Silver in singles, while Sukant secured Bronze in singles.

