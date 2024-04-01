‘The goal was to secure my spot for Paris Olympics’: Mirabai after finishing third in group B of IWF WC 2024

Phuket (Thailand), April 1 Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu finished third in the women’s 49kg group B event of the IWF World Cup and has all but qualified for the 2024 Paris Games.

Returning after a six-month-long injury layoff, Chanu showcased her resilience by lifting a total of 184kg (81kg snatch + 103kg clean and jerk), which is the final and mandatory qualifier for the Paris Olympics.

However, the official announcement for the qualification will come after the conclusion of the World Cup when the Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR) will be updated.

Speaking after the competition, Mirabai said, “It feels incredible to come back after an injury. Almost every lift I made today felt clean, clear, and powerful, and I'm leaving this competition feeling strong and confident. The rehabilitation was tough and demanding, but with the support of everyone involved in my rehab and recovery, I pushed through all the complications. The journey to get here required relentless dedication and hard work, and I couldn't be happier being back on the ramp - lifting and competing for my country."

"The goal was to secure my spot for the Paris Olympics, and now that I am almost through for the Paris Olympics, all my attention is on making a mark at the Paris Olympics.”

In the women's 49kg OQR, the 2017 world champion is presently ranked second, behind Jian Hui Hua of China. The top ten lifters in each weight division will earn a spot in the Olympics in Paris.

Speaking on Mirabai’s performance, coach Vijay Sharma said, “Our entire focus leading up to this event was solely on her (Mirabai's) rehabilitation. Seeing her perform comfortably today, given she is returning after six months of injury and rehabilitation, makes me proud of all the hard work we have done. Today, she was comfortable and confident in her lifts.

"Now that we're almost through, our focus is firmly set on the Paris Olympics 2024. It's time to channel all our energy into preparing for the main event in Paris.”

