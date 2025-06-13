"The time is perfect for a shooting revolution": World record holder Sift Kaur Samra backs SLI

New Delhi [India], June 13 : Indian star athlete Sift Kaur Samra, who bagged a bronze medal on Thursday in the 50m rifle 3 positions women's event at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Munich, voiced strong support for the upcoming Shooting League of India (SLI), calling it a "game-changer for the sport in the country."

The 23-year-old from Punjab, who scripted history with a world record score of 469.6 in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions final at the 2022 Asian Games, believes that India's first-ever shooting league will open up new dimensions for shooters, fans, and future talent alike.

"This is the first time something like this is happening in Indian shooting, and I think it's a huge step forward. People still do not know much about shooting as a sport. A league format brings it closer to audiences and gives us shooters a whole new platform to growboth competitively and personally," Sift said as quoted from a press release from SLI.

While she is no stranger to the international stagewith multiple medals including Asian Games gold and silver, and a previous ISSF World Cup bronzeSift is especially intrigued by the league's format that will pit India's top shooters against each other in team-based rivalries.

"We are used to competing individually or as national teams internationally. But in the league, we will be playing against each otherpossibly alongside international shooters too. That is new, that is exciting, and it will definitely be fun. It is a format where you win or lose in a single shotthere is no safety net of world rankings or qualification points. It is pure sport, and people will love watching that," she added.

Sift also highlighted the league's potential to inspire the next generation of shooters, likening its potential impact to the IPL in cricket and said, "I have had people call my parents asking how to get into shooting. If a league like this can be seen on TV or social media, it will create a lot of awareness. Just like the IPL brought visibility to cricket's domestic talent, the Shooting League can do the same for us."

She is also looking forward to connecting with both junior shooters and international athletes through the league and added, "There are juniors I have never interacted with because we are in different categories. This league will bridge that gap. We will learn from each otherand that is how the sport grows."

Reflecting on the cultural impact of a league, she said, "People see us winning medals at the World Cup or Asian Games or maybe recognise us from an appearance on TV. But they do not really see the sport. A league will change thatit is fast-paced, it is dramatic, and it will show that shooting is more than just a serious Olympic discipline. It is also a lot of fun."

Sift concluded by expressing excitement for the upcoming season, which is scheduled to begin in November this year and said,

"We are all curiouswho will be in which team, who will be rivals, how will it be structured? None of us have experienced this before. But one thing is for sure the time is perfect for a shooting revolution, and I cannot wait to be part of it."

