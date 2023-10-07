"Their relentless determination and impeccable teamwork...": PM Modi lauds men's kabaddi team for winning gold medal in Asian Games

New Delhi [India], October 7 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday showered praise on the Indian men's kabaddi team for their strong run in the 19th Asian Games and wresting gold medal. He also lauded the performance of athletes who won medals for the country in other disciplines.

India won gold in the final in a hard-fought match against Iran. Both teams played an intense game and were almost head-to-head till the end.

"A moment of jubilation! Our Kabbadi Men's Team is Invincible! Congratulations on clinching the Gold Medal at Asian Games. Their relentless determination and impeccable teamwork have brought glory to India," PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister also congratulated wrestler Deepak Punia who settled for a silver medal in the Men's Freestyle 86kg final after going down against Iran's Hassan Yazdanicharati.

"What an incredible performance by @deepakpunia86! Congrats on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's Wrestling 86kg event. His dedication and spirit are truly inspiring and have led to this amazing performance," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister lauded the women's hockey team who added to India's medal tally by claiming a bronze on Saturday against Japan. They won 2-1.

"Congratulations to our Women's Hockey Team on their remarkable achievement of winning the Bronze Medal at the Asian Games! Their resilience, teamwork and passion have brought glory to the nation," PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi congratulated the cricket team for winning gold medal. "Our Men's Cricket Team strikes Gold in their debut appearance at the Asian Games. Heartiest congratulations to our incredible cricketers on this historic win. Their passion and teamwork have once again made the nation proud. My best wishes for their future endeavours."

The Indian men's cricket team won gold in their first Asian Games campaign after the final was called off due to persistent rain with Afghanistan having batted for 18.2 overs. The 'Men in Blue' secured gold as they are ranked higher than Afghanistan.

