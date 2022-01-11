Third round of equestrian trials for 2022 Asian Games to be held in Mumbai from Jan 12

The third round of 19th Asian Games equestrian (show jumping) trials for the selections will take place from January 12 to 16 at the Amateur Riders Club under the aegis of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), at Mahalakshmi Race Course, Mumbai.

Athletes aged 16 and above will be eligible for participation. Organized by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), athletes from across Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata along with host city Mumbai, will be taking part in the trials which will have two rounds for teams and individuals to qualify. The second round of trials which place in December 2021.

Categories are: Show Jumping 1.40 m over two rounds for team qualification, and Show Jumping 1.50 m over two rounds for individual qualification.

Shyam Mehta, President of ARC in a statement said, "ARC adheres to strict Covid-19 protocols and guidelines issued by the authorities and governments for the safety of the players and organizers. Considering the importance of the Asian Games trials being national level competitions, in addition to the efforts of the equestrian athletes, hosting this was necessary. We hope to see the competition in the third round as this will bring in the best from across the country who will further represent India at the Asian Games this year."

Jaiveer Singh, Secretary General, Equestrian Federation of India said, "Happy to see that riders are working hard for upcoming Asian Games. First two trials witnessed fierce competition and five riders have already secured MERs. We are looking forward to the third selection trial scheduled to be held in Mumbai from 12th January onwards and confident that all participants will give their best".

ARC has also assured the authorities that all standard operating procedures and social distancing norms will be adhered while hosting the close door event. All participants have been instructed to comply with the COVID-19 protocol for equestrian training and events issued by the EFI. It is compulsory for all riders, horse owners to maintain social distancing, wearing masks, and using hand sanitizers.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor