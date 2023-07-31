"This keeps the fire going....": Max Verstappen on his unbeaten run in Formula 1 following Belgian GP win

Spa [Belgium], July 31 : Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen said his winning streak in Formula 1 keeps his "fire" going and he is enjoying his monumental run in F1.

Verstappen started from sixth at the Belgian GP due to a five-grid place penalty for a fifth gearbox, but took the lead at the end of Lap 17 and won by 22 seconds from team-mate Sergio Perez.

This is championship leaders' eighth consecutive win this season. He is just one short of Sebastian Vettel, who has the record of nine victories in a row. He is at the top of the drivers' standings with 314 points, with his teammate Perez at second with 189 points.

"I am definitely enjoying the moment but at the same time I know that this one at one point will stop, so we need to enjoy, keep learning, keep trying to improve and I'm trying to implement it again for the next race," Verstappen told Sky Sports F1.

"This keeps the fire going. If I have to rock up and I have no chance of winning then the fire starts to go away."

Asked if he will be in F1 for a while, Verstappen added, "It depends what we keep doing every single year but this year, it is looking great. Next year is again a completely different year."

Red Bull has emerged victorious in the last 13 races, with their winning streak stretching back to the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. They have a 256-point lead over Mercedes in the constructors' championship heading into the summer break.

Despite his unbeaten run, Verstappen feels that there is always scope for improvement.

"It is not so much about learning about myself, it is just always wanting more and I am trying to look at every single situation what you could have done better," he said.

"I know that how I have been brought up as well to always want more and always look at details. Even when people say that it's great or amazing, there are always things that can be done better.

"And I also know that I have been on the other side of it where you are trying to hunt for victories and you always come short, because you just do not have the package or whatever," he concluded.

