Thomas Cup 2024: Defending champion India down Thailand 4-1 to start title defence

Chengdu [China], April 27 : Defending champions India kicked off their title defence with a thumping 4-1 win over Thailand in Group C of the Thomas Cup in Chengdu, China, on Saturday.

HS Prannoy, India's best-ranked men's singles player at world No. 9, fell 20-22, 14-21 to reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who is presently ranked eighth.

India's star men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty quickly turned the tide and brought India to level.

Despite having to play three games, the Indian badminton players defeated Peeratchai Sukphun and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul 21-19, 19-21, 21-12.

Lakshya Sen, the Commonwealth Games champion, had to play three games against world No. 105 Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul despite the big rating difference.

However, after 63 minutes, the Indian shuttler emerged victorious 21-12, 19-21, and 21-16.

Following Lakshya's victory, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila defeated Tanadon Punpanich/Wachirawit Sothon 21-19, 21-15 to win the tie for India.

Kidambi Srikanth capped off his victory over Saran Jamsri with a 21-9, 21-5 score line.

India's next match in the Thomas Cup will be against England on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor