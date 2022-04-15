TN companies of chess champion, amateur player look at Olympiad role

Chennai, April 15 Two Chennai companies - Microsense, promoted by a former chess champion, and Animaker floated by an amateur player - are looking at providing their services for the upcoming Chess Olympiad to be held at Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram.

The $10 million budget Chess Olympiad will be held in July-August and is said to be the largest sporting event to be hosted by India with over 150 countries expected to participate.

The Microsense Networks promoted by S. Kailasanathan, a former Champion of Tamil Nadu and who has also played for West Bengal and Delhi, is looking at providing internet connectivity for the Olympiad broadcast and also at the hotel rooms where the players and other officials will be staying.

A major supporter of Indian chess sponsoring several young chess players, Microsense also organised coaching camps for upcoming Indian chess players roping in two chess legends former world champion Grandmaster

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor