Travis Head inks new one-year deal with Adelaide Strikers

New Delhi, Oct 18 Australia’s Travis Head, the top-ranked men's T20I batter, has signed a new one-year deal with Adelaide Strikers ahead of the upcoming 14th season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

But Head, the left-handed batter, might be unavailable until the closing stages of the regular BBL season due to Australia playing all-important five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India from November 22 to January 7, 2025, followed by a tour of Sri Lanka and 50-over Champions Trophy.

Head captained Strikers to the BBL title in 2017/18 but has not played for since the 2022/23 season, as he became a regular fixture in all three formats for Australia, especially after being Player of the Match in Australia's World Test Championship and ODI World Cup final triumphs in 2023.

But him still signing up with the Strikers completes their batting line-up which already boasts of firepower in Matt Short, Chris Lynn and Alex Carey alongside England's Ollie Pope. "I'm thrilled to sign for another year with the Strikers and can't wait to get back amongst the group under our new coach Tim Paine.

"I love pulling on the blue every chance I get and look forward to helping the boys go one step further after their fantastic late season run to the finals last summer. There's no better crowd in the BBL than Strikers fans, and no place I'd rather play than in front of a full house at Adelaide Oval where the atmosphere is the equal of any cricket ground in the world," said Head in a statement issued by the club.

Paine, who took over as Strikers’ new head coach following the resignation of Jason Gillespie, said he is aware of the workload Head has but added that he’s keen to see him play a few games for the side during the BBL.

"We're thrilled to complete our list with a homegrown hero of Travis's calibre. He's been in amazing form across every format in the past year or more, as we saw with his brilliant 154 not out off 129 balls in the ODI against England recently.

"We understand Trav has a hectic international schedule, but we also know how much he loves getting back in the blue whenever the chance arises and we look forward to our fans being treated to more of his magic this summer."

Adelaide Strikers squad: Fabian Allen, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Jamie Overton, Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope, Alex Ross, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor