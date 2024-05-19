Tvesa Malik's fine 67 sees her rise in German Masters on Ladies European Tour

Berlin [Germany], May 19 : Tvesa Malik fired an eagle on her way to a fine round of 5-under-67 in the third round of the Amundi German Masters. It was her best round in almost four years on the LET, though she had a 65 in South Africa in February. She moved from T-55 to T-21 with one round to go.

Tvesa, a multiple winner on India's Women's Pro Tour, recorded her first international win on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa at the SuperSport Ladies Challenge in February this year.

Pranavi Urs (71) and Diksha Dagar (73), the other two Indians to make the cut, were T-31 and T-43. Four other Indian starters Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall, Sneha Singh, and amateur Avani Prashanthdid not make the cut.

Local star Alexandra Forsterling (69) and Austrian Emma Spitz (66) were in a shared lead at seven-under-par after 54 holes.

Tvesa, had four birdies in the first six holes, and overall, she had an eagle and five birdies against two bogeys. The eagle came on the first hole, her 10th hole, as she started on the tenth.

Pranavi had seven birdies against four bogeys and a double, while Diksha had three birdies against four bogeys in her 73.

Slovenia's Ana Belac and Germany's Patricia Isabel Schmidt sit one shot further back in a tie for third place on six-under-par. English duo Eleanor Givens and Bronte Law are in a share of fifth place on five-under-par, and it was a great day for Givens, who fired a 65 (-7).

Five players are in a tie for seventh place, with Finland's Noora Komulainen, England's Gabriella Cowley, Ireland's Lauren Walsh, Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes, and German amateur Helen Briem all on four-under-par.

