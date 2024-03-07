Tvesa shoots 71 to make the cut in South Africa

Gauteng (S.A), March 7 Tvesa Malik made the cut after the second round at the Fidelity ADT Ladies Challenge in South Africa. Tvesa, who recently got married, shot 1-under 71 after a first-round 74 to get to 1-over after two rounds and make the cut in tied 26th place.

Tvesa had one birdie and 17 pars at the Gary Player designed Blue Valley Golf Estate. Only the Top-30 and ties made the cut at the Fidelity Challenge.

Two weeks ago, Tvesa, a former winner of the Order of Merit on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour in India, won her first international at the SuperSport Ladies Challenge on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa.

Ellen Hutchinson-Kay, one of the two co-leaders after the first day, added 67 to her first 68 and was 9-under and in sole lead. She was chased by Adriane Klotz of France, who shot 70-67.

Helen Kreuzer of Germany with 70-68 was third and two players German Carolin Kauffman (69-70) and Dane Tina Mazarino with 71-68 were tied fourth.

Kiera Floyd, 19, who shared the lead after the first round, slipped to Tied-sixth place with 68-72, with Romy Meekers of the Netherlands and Stacy Bregman of South Africa.

