Two-time champion Jean-Eric Vergne wins India's first-ever Formula E race in Hyderabad

Two-time Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne of team DS Penske won the first-ever Formula E race on Saturday.

The official Twitter handle of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship shared the news with the fans.

"IT'S P1 FOR @JeanEricVergne IN HYDERABAD @GreenkoIndia #HyderabadEPrix," tweeted ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The second position was clinched by New Zealand racer Nick Cassidy, who competes for team Envision Racing. His teammate Sebastian Beumi of Switzerland was third in the race.

Vergne has been a part of the Formula E scene since its inception in the 2014-15 season and is one of the leading drivers of the championship.

This weekend saw the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship travel to India for the very first time with the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix. A sellout crowd of passionate fans filled the grandstands as 22 drivers raced the fastest, lightest, most powerful and most efficient electric race car ever built - the GEN3 - on a street track constructed around the scenic Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad.

Fans attending the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix saw home favourites Mahindra Racing and Jaguar TCS Racing compete against two iconic motorsport names - NEOM McLaren Formula E and Maserati MSG Racing - who join the Formula E grid for the first time this season.

A total of 11 teams competed on the street circuit of Hyderabad, namely Avalanche Andretti Formula E, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, Envision Racing, Jaguar TCS Racing, Mahindra Racing, DS Penske, Nissan Formula E Team, Maserati MSG Racing, NIO 333 Racing, and ABT CUPRA Formula E Team.

The race attracted a number of notable names including global cricket icon, Sachin Tendulkar, and left-handed Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan.

Formula E is the planet's fastest-growing motorsport with a global fanbase.

